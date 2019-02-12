PAFA displays hundreds of art students’ work

2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-1WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-2WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-3WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-4WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-5WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-6WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-7WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-8WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-12WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-13WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-14WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-15WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-16WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.12_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-17WEB LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts opened 200 private studios to visitors for its annual Open Studio Night on Friday. The event showcased works by the academy’s undergraduate and graduate students.

Artists remained in their studios to answer visitor questions about their art and creative processes. Others networked and handed out creative business cards. Some visited other artists’ studios to support their peers.

“All my friends and classmates get the opportunity to show off their work, too, so it’s a good chance to figure out what they’re working on and get inspired by what they make,” said Alexis Rodriguez, an illustration certificate student from Pemberton, New Jersey.

Laura Hassan, a 2016 master’s of education alumna, visited to support local artists.

“Seeing things students are working on is pretty cool,” she said. “Philadelphia has a lot of great exhibits, and a lot of people who are talented come here to show their work.”