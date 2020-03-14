Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 45

There are 45 presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Twenty cases are in Montgomery County, six cases are in Delaware County and four cases are in Philadelphia County. Bucks County, Cumberland County and Monroe County all reported three cases each. Pike County, Monroe County and Washington County all reported one case each.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” said Rachel Levine, the state’s secretary of health. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.”

There are no cases of COVID-19 in the Temple community. Symptoms of the virus include a dry cough and a fever, said Thomas Farley, health commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Health. If you are experiencing these symptoms, the CDC advises staying home and calling your doctor.