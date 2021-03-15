Pennsylvania loosens COVID-19 dining, event guidelines

It is unclear if Philadelphia will change its restrictions as well.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the loosening of several COVID-19 restrictions beginning April 4.

As part of the changes, Pennsylvania will increase indoor dining capacities from 50 percent to 75 percent, according to the announcement.

Additionally, the state will lift its curfew for purchasing alcohol and restaurants will be able to resume bar service without food being purchased, according to the announcement.

Philadelphia will review the changes to state guidelines and “determine what makes sense” for the city, wrote James Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, in an email to The Temple News.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Philadelphia is able to remain more restrictive than the state when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation guidance,” Garrow wrote.

Under the new state guidelines, indoor event capacity will increase from 15 to 25 percent while outdoor event capacity will increase from 20 to 50 percent if people are able to remain at least 6 feet apart, according to the announcement.

Gyms, casinos, theaters and malls will be able to increase capacities to 75 percent, according to the announcement.

Pennsylvania is averaging 2,499 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past seven days, The New York Times reported.

Temple will review the changes to the state’s restrictions in order to determine if dining and other operations will be impacted, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.