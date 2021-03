The student was stopped by an armed teenager Sunday night but was not robbed or injured.

A male teenager with a gun stopped a Temple University student on Page Street near 17th at around 11 p.m. Sunday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The teenager did not injure or take anything from the student, Leone wrote.

Campus Safety Services has added patrols in the area to search for the teenager, Leone added.