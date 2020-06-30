Philadelphia scales back July 3 green phase reopening

The city will allow “lower-risk activities” to resume on July 3 while still banning large indoor gatherings, indoor dining and gyms.

Philadelphia will move into a newly modified version of the “green” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on July 3 that will not include the reopening of previously anticipated services, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced on Tuesday.

Under the modified guidelines, gyms and indoor dining will remain closed until Aug. 1 at the earliest, despite the city’s previous plan to reopen them at the beginning of the green phase, according to the announcement.

Indoor gatherings of more than 25 people will also be prohibited until Aug. 1 at the earliest. The city’s department of public health will evaluate open businesses on a weekly basis during the green phase, according to the announcement.

The modified guidelines will still allow Philadelphians to gather outdoors in groups of up to 50 people beginning on July 3, as the city previously planned.

Museums, libraries, schools, indoor shopping malls and other “lower-risk activities” can reopen on July 3, Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted on Tuesday. Casinos can also reopen if patrons wear masks, stay six feet apart and don’t eat, drink or smoke indoors, according to Farley’s announcement.

The city’s department of public health reported 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia today, bringing the city’s total to 26,133. The city had initially set a target on June 18 of reporting less than 80 new cases per day among other metrics in order to transition into the previously unmodified green phase, The Temple News reported.

The current and cumulative totals of confirmed positive cases in Philadelphia prisons will be posted on the city’s COVID-19 website, the city’s department of public health announced today.