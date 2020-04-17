Philadelphia totals more than 8,500 COVID-19 cases since outbreak

Close to 850 COVID patients are currently being treated at city hospitals.

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley briefs Philadelphians on the latest number of cases of COVID-19 on April 17 via Twitter livestream.

Five hundred and eighteen Philadelphians have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, elevating the total number of positive cases in the city to 8,563, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley at the city’s daily virtual press conference.

The daily increase is consistent with increases in the past few days, Farley said, though it is unclear when the “peak” of the virus will occur in Philadelphia as hospitalizations continue to increase, he added. 

Approximately 850 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, Farley said. Near a third of hospital beds and ICU beds remain available across the region, though the number varies by hospital, he added. 

No patients are currently being treated at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, which has been transformed into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in the final days of their recovery, Farley said. The city will focus on transferring patients between hospitals before they consider moving them to the Liacouras Center, he added.

