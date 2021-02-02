Presidential Search Committee outlines preferred candidate qualities

The committee created a prospectus advertising the ideal qualifications, opportunities and challenges Temple University’s next president will have.

Temple University’s Presidential Search Committee is seeking a candidate with significant fundraising experience and background in working with faculty to create university policies and working closely with a board, wrote Mitchell Morgan, chairman of the Board of Trustees, in an email to students Tuesday morning.

The Presidential Search Committee also believes the ideal candidate should be someone who thinks systematically and strategically, is student-centered in their decision-making and has experience managing large, complex organizations.

The committee shared these qualities as part of its Presidential Search Prospectus, a document advertising the open president position that shares the qualities, opportunities and challenges Temple’s future president will have. It is the first public disclosure of the committee’s preferences since it began its work in September 2020.

Storbeck Search & Associates, the search firm Temple enlisted to help conduct the presidential search, created the Presidential Search Prospectus for the committee, The Temple News reported. The Presidential Search Prospectus provides candidates information on Temple’s academic programs, campus development, research, health system and athletics program.

The Presidential Search Committee incorporated feedback from North Philadelphia residents and Temple students, faculty, staff and alumni as part of the ideal qualifications and personal characteristics listed in the Presidential Search Prospectus. The committee collected this feedback throughout nine town halls and a survey distributed in the Fall 2020 semester.

President Richard Englert announced his intention to retire by the end of the 2020-21 academic year at the July 2020 Board of Trustees meeting. He will not officially leave his position until his successor has been chosen, The Temple News reported.