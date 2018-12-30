REPORT: Manny Diaz leaves Temple to return to Miami

After being introduced as Temple’s coach earlier this month, the former University of Miami defensive coordinator will take over for Mark Richt, who retired on Sunday after three years with the Hurricanes.

UPDATE at 11:46 p.m on Dec. 30

Manny Diaz is set to become the football coach at the University of Miami, where he spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported before Miami made an official announcement Sunday night.



The news comes less than three weeks after Temple University introduced Diaz as its new football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who left for Georgia Tech after two seasons with the Owls.



Temple’s agreement with Diaz included a $4 million buyout, which Miami will owe Temple, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported. Diaz and Temple originally agreed to a five-year deal, Thamel reported.

Temple will also receive $2.5 million from Collins’ buyout, Watch Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported.

Miami coach Mark Richt retired on Sunday following Miami’s loss to the University of Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, creating the opening with the Hurricanes. After being introduced at Temple, Diaz returned to Miami to serve as its defensive coordinator against the Badgers.



During his tenure with the Owls, Diaz recruited players who had verbally committed to Temple under Collins. Seventeen players signed during the early period this month, according to Rivals.com. The class includes four three-star players — quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward, running back Thomas Joe-Kamara, defensive back M.J. Griffin and wide receiver Kwesi Evans.



Diaz also began piecing together a coaching staff, which included hiring former Baylor University assistant coach Fran Brown and St. Joseph’s Prep coach Gabe Infante.

Temple has already started a national search to replace Diaz, athletic director Patrick Kraft wrote in a release. He is looking for a coach that will bring both “excellence” and “stability” to the program. Diaz’s successor will be the fifth coach hired at Temple since 2010.

A statement from our Director of Athletics, Dr. Patrick Kraft. pic.twitter.com/HcBUQJLNk0 — Temple Owls (@TempleOwls) December 31, 2018

By returning to Miami, Diaz goes back to the city where his father served as the mayor from 2001-09.

“The U has truly been ‘the job’ for me since I first got into coaching,” Diaz said in a Miami press release.

“As excited as I am about staying home, I hate the way this unfolded with respect to Temple,” Diaz added. “I was given a tremendous opportunity to lead the Temple program and I was actively engaged in doing just that when I woke up this morning. I never saw this coming, no one did. I do hope that the Temple players, administration and fans appreciate the uniqueness of this situation and the overwhelming pull to stay home. Pat Kraft is a phenomenal leader and I know he will hire a great coach to move them forward.”

As part of its upcoming nonconference schedules, Temple will face its former coaches. The Owls are set to host Georgia Tech in September 2019 and will face Miami in the 2020 season.