Report: Robby Anderson charged with two felonies

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, who led Temple in receiving as a redshirt senior in 2015, is facing nine charges including two felonies after being arrested in South Florida on Friday.

Police arrested Anderson, 24, at 2:15 a.m. after he drove more than 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and ran two red lights while avoiding Sunrise police officer Jonathan Hennessy, according to a police report obtained by NJ.com. Anderson was arrested about a 20-minute drive from South Plantation High School, where he graduated in 2011.

Once Anderson stopped his car, Hennessy put him in police custody in the back of the police car. While in Hennessy’s car, Anderson made verbal threats toward Hennessy’s family, according to the police report.

In addition to a felony charge of fleeing and eluding police with the lights and sirens active, Anderson received a felony charge of threatening a public servant or family member.

“Based on his statements it was clear that he intended to sexually assault my wife,” Hennessy wrote.

Anderson was also charged with a misdemeanor of resisting arrest without violence and several traffic violations.

This is the second time Anderson has been arrested in Florida within a calendar year. In May, he was arrested at a music festival in Miami and charged with a felony of resisting arrest with violence and a charge of obstruction of justice. He’ll appear in court on March 19 for that incident.

Anderson joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has 105 career catches for 1,528 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons.