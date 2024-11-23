Rivera’s fourth quarter surge helps Owls take down Drexel

After trailing for most of the game, Temple entered the fourth quarter tied with Drexel at 35. A third quarter surge, sparked by guard Tiarra East’s 11 points, helped get the Owls within striking distance but they were in desperate need of a second player to pitch in.

Forward Anissa Rivera became that player as soon as the fourth quarter whistle blew. The Towson transfer was able to help give her squad the lead and the Owls never looked back.

Drexel was held to just eight points in the final quarter, and other Owls eventually began to find their form. The Owls allowed just four Dragons points in the final five minutes as they were able to sneak away with a win after looking dormant in the first half.

Temple (3-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) surged past Drexel (2-2, 0-0 Coastal Athletic Association) 52-43 Saturday afternoon at The Liacouras Center. Temple’s win against Drexel is the first in its Big 5 pod games. If the Owls defeat La Salle on Dec. 1, they will play in the championship game of the Women’s Big 5 classic on Dec. 6.

“It was a tough game but our defense won it for us.” said head coach Diane Richardson. “We turned up the pressure, we weren’t hitting shots early so we turned up the pressure defensively and then it kind of turned the tide for us.”

Temple came into the matchup looking to shake off a performance against Georgetown on Nov. 19 in which the team shot just 28%. Instead, the old trend followed them into an ice-cold start from the field. East got Temple on the board first with a layup a minute into the game but makes came few and far between after that.

The Owls went scoreless for nearly five minutes of play and the Dragons began to take control. Temple forward Jaleesa Molina attempted to break the dry spell with three first quarter shots, but none found the mark. On the flip side, Drexel forward Deja Evans got baskets with ease, notching eight points to kick start the Drexel offense and take an 18-9 lead after the first quarter.

The lid that was on the Owls’ basket seemingly was put on Drexel’s when the second quarter opened up. After a layup by Evans, Temple guard Tarriyonna Gary hit back-to-back threes and guard Adena Webster pitched in with a layup to cut the Owls’ deficit to three in a flash. Temple never managed to get any closer as seven second-quarter turnovers and two made shots in the final six minutes of the half held it at bay.

A big problem came in the frontcourt for Temple. Forward Amaya Oliver made her return after missing the game against Georgetown due to an injury. However, Temple had no answers for the duo of Levin and Evans. Guard Amaris Baker came into the game averaging 21 points per game, but Temple held her in check as she finished with just four points.

“We worked on it all week,” East said. “We knew she was averaging 21 points a game and we know that most the offense comes through her so being able to stop her, like stop the rest of the team as well and had to make someone else try to beat us.”

Fueled by its defense, Temple’s fortunes began to change as the second half started. The Owls forced 20 or more turnovers in three of their four games and that trend continued Sunday. They forced 25 Dragon turnovers including seven in the third quarter alone.

East made her presence felt once again after going scoreless in the second quarter with seven in the third period to give Temple its first lead since the first quarter. Drexel was held to just eight points in the third quarter and the Owls used a 7-4 run to go into the final 10 minutes tied at 35.

Temple had the upper hand once the fourth quarter opened up and just needed the knockout blow. Rivera was the one who delivered it, stealing the ball and taking it across the court to get the action started. Rivera notched the first eight Temple points of the quarter and Temple took a four point lead and Drexel didn’t have a rebuttal.

“We just need to keep shooting the ball,” Rivera said. “We have great shooters, we have great scorers, we have great players. Our defense gets us offense, so as long as we keep shooting the ball and have confidence in our shots we’ll be good.”

Evans hit just two shots in the final quarter and while she was able to nearly get a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks it wasn’t enough. No other Dragon reached double digits as they saw their first half lead turn into a second half collapse.

“I know what buttons to push with [Rivera] and I’ve known her since she was a little kid so I know what kinds of things gets her going,” Richardson said. “Coming off the bench she’s put up some numbers for us and she does exactly what we ask her to do.”

Temple will be back in action at home against Princeton (3-2, 0-0 Ivy League) on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.

Declan Landis contributed reporting.