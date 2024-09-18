September 18: TTN Sports Trivia

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

In this episode of The Playbook, the sports editors put their Temple sports knowledge to the test through a trivia game. Football went up against Coastal Carolina and lost 28-20. Volleyball bounced back from a loss to Texas A&M by beating Louisiana and New Hampshire. All this and more on this week’s episode: Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.