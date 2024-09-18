September 18: TTN Sports Trivia

In this episode of The Playbook, the sports editors put their Temple sports knowledge to the test through a trivia game. Football went up against Coastal Carolina and lost 28-20. Volleyball bounced back from a loss to Texas A&M by beating Louisiana and New Hampshire. All this and more on this week’s episode: Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.
Related Articles
NCAA announces start date for postponed fall sports
16 September 2020 Dante Collinelli Athletic Department, Cross Country, Field Hockey, Men's soccer, Soccer, Sports, Volleyball, Women's soccer
Be the first to comment