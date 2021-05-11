Shots fired on 18th Street near Oxford

Police are reviewing footage of the incident and are waiting for detectives to arrive at the scene for further investigation.

Police are investigating eight to 12 reported gunshots fired on 18th Street near Oxford at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Police found one vehicle with bullet holes and are reviewing a nearby corner store’s security footage for possible suspects, Leone said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is waiting for detectives from the Central Detective Division to arrive at the scene for processing, Leone said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, Leone added.