Stablein is the backbone in net for Temple women’s soccer

When junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein transferred to Temple University after spending two years at the University of Delaware, she brought the consistency in the net the Owls were looking for.

Stablein’s presence as goalkeeper has paid dividends for the Owls this season, as so far she has recorded two shutouts and started in all but one game this season. Stablein has also seen her save percentage steadily climb during her collegiate career.

Stablein was named the American Athletic Conference goalkeeper of the week on Aug. 30, her third time winning the award since transferring to Temple prior to the 2020-2021 season.

She ranks first in saves and saves per game in the AAC and is in the top five in save percentage this year.

“Accolades are always nice to get and I will stand by the fact that I work very hard,” Stablein said. “I care far more about my team’s performance and us being successful as a whole than any individual accolade.”

Since arriving at Temple, Stablein has been a fundamental part of the Owls pursuit of the postseason, said head coach Nick Bochette.

“I truly believe that [Stablein] is among the more complete goalkeepers anywhere in the country,” Bochette said. “Even when we have that rough day defensively, she makes up for a lot.”

After two years at Delaware, Stablein felt as if she was not growing as a player with the limited amount of playing time she had, she said.

The transfer portal gave her the opportunity to branch out and meet new coaches, who saw her potential, Stablein said. Bochette was able to produce a vision for Stablein’s development and committed to her having an integral role on the team, he said.

“Once I entered the transfer portal, I talked to [Bochette] and just loved everything he had to say,” Stablien said. “I knew that Temple was a place where I would be an impact player.”

Stablein has a higher save percentage this year than her sophomore year at Delaware while playing harder opponents. The Owls have faced Memphis (7-1-1,1-0-0 AAC) and Cincinnati (5-4-1, 1-1-0 AAC), who both have winning records this season.

Not only has Stablein been one of the Owl’s best players so far this season, but she has also been the team’s biggest vocal leader on the field.

“I have a pretty good understanding of the game and it is something that I have studied a lot,” Stablein said. “Sometimes I have to get on my players and be instructive and sometimes be critical and it is a big part of who I am as a goalkeeper.”

Stablein can often be heard shouting out to her teammates, telling them where to play and what to do on the field.

Graduate student defender Marissa DiGenova agreed that Stablein’s vocal leadership on the field is a big positive for the team, she said.

“Since the minute [Stablein] got here she established herself as a leader on this team,” DiGenova said. “We are all confident having her behind us and when she gets on us we know to not take it personally, we know she is here to help us get better.”

Before college, Stablein did not play soccer for her high school team, instead she chose to strictly play club soccer for F.C. Pennsylvania Strikers, a decision that helped her further develop her skills and better prepared her for the college level than a high school team would have, Stablein said.

While playing for the club, Stablein started to get serious about the goalkeeping position. She trained every day and studied hours of film, she said.

“I started taking it very seriously, and trained very hard,” Stablein said. “I knew that I wanted to play at the college level and professionally.”

Stablein is prepared to help the Owls down the stretch during conference play and help get the team back to the AAC tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Owls are back home against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. where they will attempt to win consecutive conference games and continue to climb the standings.

“We have a really awesome opportunity and we are really clicking well right now,” Stablein said. “I think the program is looking up and all of us are excited to get back after it down the stretch.”