Stan Drayton out as Temple’s head coach

Temple Football head coach Stan Drayton will no longer lead the program, Temple Athletics announced in a press release Sunday morning.

Drayton was in his third season after being named head coach of the program in December 2021. The move comes just a day after Temple’s 18-15 overtime victory against FAU.

“I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to lead a great group of young men at Temple University,” Drayton wrote in the press release. “I wish them nothing but the best in football and in life.”

Drayton succeeded former head coach Rod Carey and was tasked with completely rebuilding a program left in disarray. The Owls went just 9-25 during his tenure and were in the midst of a 3-7 season.

Before landing the Temple job, Drayton had spent the majority of his coaching career as a positional coach. He spent five seasons at Texas as a running backs coach where he coached Atlanta Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson. He also coached NFL running back Ezekiel Elliott while at Ohio State.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to Coach Drayton for his commitment to Temple University, our student-athletes and the football program over the past three years,” wrote Athletic Director Arthur Johnson in the press release. “Under his direction, our student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, been outstanding members of the community and Coach Drayton has represented the University with a tremendous amount of integrity and class. I wish him and his family well in their future endeavors.”

Defensive coordinator Everett Withers will act as the interim head coach during the Owls’ final two games of the season. Temple plays UTSA on Nov. 22 and North Texas on Nov. 30.