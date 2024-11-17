Trujillo’s field goal lifts Temple past FAU in overtime

Temple Football did not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter but managed to take down FAU 18-15 Saturday afternoon.

After jumping out in front late in the fourth quarter, it looked like Temple was going to cruise to a win against Florida Atlantic. Temple’s offense had struggled through the first three quarters but used a fourth-quarter touchdown and field goal to take a 15-7 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

FAU was forced to turn to backup quarterback Tyriq Starks, who had struggled since replacing starter Kasen Weisman in the third quarter. A comeback seemed unlikely, but Temple’s defense crumbled after it had stood tall all game. Starks led FAU down the field, scoring a touchdown and using a trick play on the two-point conversion to tie the game and send it to overtime.

FAU got the ball first in overtime but was swamped by Temple’s defense, which recorded two sacks that led to a FAU missed field goal. Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo then drilled a game-winning 39-yard field goal on the ensuing possession to win the game.

Temple (3-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) snuck by FAU (2-8, 0-6 AAC) 18-15 Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple has now matched its win total from the previous three seasons with three victories.

“We needed this victory,” said Temple head coach Stan Drayton. “Temple Football needed this victory. Our kids worked hard for it. That became our thought process in a premium is making it for us. It was all about us and it feels good to win.”

Temple had failed to score on its first possession in every game this season heading into the matchup. Quarterback Evan Simon led Temple into field goal range, where Trujillo made a 54-yard field goal to give Temple a 3-0 lead.

Instead of building on the early score, Temple punted on four of its next five possessions and only got into FAU territory once during the span. Temple still wasn’t able to get points after getting past the 50-yard line, with the drive ending on a 26-yard missed field goal from Trujillo. While the offense faltered, Temple’s defense stepped up and kept the game close.

FAU was forced to punt on its first offensive drive but began to move the ball right after. FAU worked the ball down to Temple’s nine-yard line but got denied on a fourth-and-four and Temple maintained the lead.

FAU continued its offensive groove on the next drive and again found itself with an opportunity to take the lead. Running back CJ Campbell Jr. capped off a 12-play, 81-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown to give them a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. Trujillo had a chip shot field goal at the end of the first half, but it ricocheted off the left upright and Temple remained down 7-3 entering halftime.

Temple forced a FAU punt to open the second half and looked like they had carried over its offensive momentum from the end of the first half. Temple worked its way back into FAU territory but the drive was stopped in field goal range.

Trujillo trotted out to attempt a 51-yard field goal but again missed, this time hitting the right upright. Simon led Temple into field goal range on the next drive and this time Trujillo made his 50-yard kick to cut the Temple deficit to 7-6.

Temple wide receiver Dante Wright returned after a two-game absence and picked up right where he left off. He recorded 14 catches for 147 yards, the second-most receptions in a game in Temple history.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Simon said. “He makes me feel more confident and I love seeing [Wright] on the field.”

Simon finally got the offense moving during the first drive of the final quarter and Temple slowly marched down the field. Temple converted two fourth-down attempts and capped it off on a trick play, and Worthy ran it in for a touchdown to give Temple a 12-7 lead.

Trujillo tacked on a 47-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining to push Temple’s lead to 15-7. FAU was unfazed by the deficit and cruised down the field to tie the game with 30 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.

FAU missed a field goal on its first overtime possession to set Temple up with a chance to win. Temple worked into the perfect spot for Trujillo and he hit the game-winner from 39 yards out.

“I know I’m a great kicker,” Trujillo said. “I know I can go out there and I can make any kick I put my mind to and that’s put in front of me. You just have to go out there with 100% confidence in yourself and in your operation.”

Temple will hit the road again as they head down to San Antonio, Texas, to take on UTSA (5-5, 3-3 AAC) on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.