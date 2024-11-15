Students, it’s good to have time alone

A student urges her peers to implement solitude in their daily lives to strengthen their mental health and express themselves without outside influence.

College offers the perfect environment for students to explore their individuality through community and personal experiences. But with students constantly juggling academics, extracurriculars and activities that expose them to endless social interaction, it can be difficult to find alone time.

Meghan Kessler, a freshman public relations major, believes new students don’t get enough alone time as they dip their toes into classes, clubs and dorm living on campus.

“I don’t really give myself enough alone time so far because I’m a freshman, I’m around people all the time,” Kessler said.

Spending time with friends can provide support and a sense of belonging, but a lack of solitary time can be exhausting and cause mental stress, according to PsychCental, a mental health news and information website. By spending time alone, forming new hobbies and reflecting on their thoughts independently, students can prioritize their mental health and growth.

Nearly two-thirds of college students report feeling lonely and are concerned about their friends’ mental health. Three in 10 college students also report severe psychological distress, according to a February survey by Active Minds, a non-profit mental health organization.

Alone time is not the same as loneliness. Being alone is when someone is physically by themselves, whereas loneliness is an emotional state from a lack of connection with others. People can be happy by themselves and sometimes feel the need for company. Students should be mindful of this difference so they can identify the benefits of alone time and refrain from associating solitude with negative emotions.

The benefits of alone time for college students include improved sleep quality, increased productivity, reduced stress and better emotional regulation, according to Choosing Therapy, an informational site on mental health, emotional wellness and relationships. A healthy balance between solitude and social interaction can help students prioritize their well-being and self-care.

College students often decide to sacrifice their alone time because they fear missing out on important events or being left out of experiences with their friends. Instead, they should be mindful that there will always be more parties, club events and opportunities to be around people. Although social activities are fun, it’s okay to take time to reset.

Andrew Lee, director of Tuttleman Counseling Services, believes alone time is essential for college students, as the expectation to be in constant communication with others is unrealistic and exhausting.

“Intentional alone time frees you from the tyranny of overstimulation,” Lee said. “Alone time is really time without scrolling on your phone; if you do that you can’t listen to yourself and know what you’re feeling because you’re just constantly looking for that dopamine hit.”

Detaching from both in-person interactions and technology, like social media and texting, can also elevate self-confidence. By engaging in effective solo activities like meditation, exercise and reading, students might be able to find room to heighten a skill or new interest they normally wouldn’t experiment with around others.

Students have access to different facilities and areas on campus where they can spend quality time with themselves, like sitting on Beury Beach or grabbing a coffee at the newly-opened Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee. Philadelphia also offers many opportunities for students to spend time alone, including trying out a new restaurant, walking in Rittenhouse Square or thrifting on South Street.

Lisa Uddin likes to decompress and reap the benefits of alone time through reading.

“When I read manga, I get to read about someone else’s life, so that’s how I like to detach from the world,” said Uddin, a senior health information management major.

Whether it’s journaling, listening to music or cooking a new recipe, adopting solitary time as a daily practice can enhance a student’s quality of life. Practicing individual activities on a day-to-day basis can improve personal exploration while also increasing creativity and social energy.

Establishing social boundaries with peers can be difficult because students may feel left out, but ignoring personal needs can have mental and physical effects. Signs that one may need time to detach include high irritability, loss of interest or anxiety about social activities and feeling overwhelmed.

Alone time can also heighten a student’s social experiences with others because it allows them to feel more present. Taking care of their personal lives by spending time alone can help students to recharge and fully enjoy time with others.

College serves as an opportunity for students to navigate friendships and connections, but also explore themselves as growing adults. Students should take time by themselves to rejuvenate, strengthen their passions and tackle responsibilities they have been putting off. Solitude can be therapeutic, allowing individuals to embrace their independence and learn more about who they are.