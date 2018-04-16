Tanaya Atkinson signs with WNBA’s Washington Mystics

Former guard Tanaya Atkinson signed a free agent contract last week with the Washington Mystics. She also won the Big 5 Player of the Year award last week.

Atkinson became the second former Temple player to join the WNBA in as many seasons. The Indiana Fever drafted former guard Feyonda Fitzgerald 20th overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

But Fitzgerald didn’t make the Fever’s final roster. She then signed with the Connecticut Sun for a second chance in the WNBA before she was waived after playing two games.

Atkinson averaged a team-high 21.1 points per game during her senior season. She ended her career with 1,890 points and 1,053 rebounds, which each rank second in program history.

Atkinson also became the second player in Temple history to score more than 1,000 points and collect more than 1,000 rebounds.