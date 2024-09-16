TAUP, Temple reach tentative agreement

After a year of negotiations, both sides have come to an agreement on a new five-year contract.

Temple and the Temple Association of University Professionals have reached a tentative agreement on a new union contact, wrote Sharon Boyle, vice president of human resources, in a statement to the Temple community Monday afternoon.

The agreement, which comes almost a year after the previous contract expired in October 2023, is waiting for approval from the Board of Trustees and TAUP membership for ratification.

“I would like to thank the entire Temple University community for its patience over the last year as we have worked with TAUP to negotiate this new contract,” Boyle wrote. “I also want to thank the TAUP bargaining team for their work in helping to bring the negotiation process to completion.”

The five-year agreement addressed different TAUP concerns such as increased wages and improvements on job security for non-tenure-track adjuncts.

Negotiations hit a snag after the university and TAUP disagreed on the sick leave policy for librarians and academic professionals. TAUP launched a “10 means 10” campaign Sept. 5 to encourage the university to meet sick leave demands. The tentative agreement does not include increased sick leave.

“We are continuing to work with our political allies in the state legislature and in City Council to look at ways to change this policy – not just for those in our unit – but for every worker at Temple,” TAUP wrote in a social media statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.