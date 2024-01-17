Temple announces results of Fall scheduling survey

The Fall semester schedule will remain unchanged following more than 11,000 student and faculty responses.

Temple will maintain its current Fall semester schedule of one wellness day in October and a five-day break during the week of Thanksgiving in Fall 2024, Provost Gregory Mandel wrote in an email to students Wednesday.

The decision comes after a November survey allowed students and faculty to vote on maintaining the current schedule or splitting up Fall break in favor of more wellness days or off on Election Day.

An alternate option would have scheduled a three-day wellness break in mid-October, with Fall break starting the day before Thanksgiving through the remainder of the week. Another choice would have given students a two-day wellness break and a day off on Election Day with Fall break also starting the day before Thanksgiving.

More than 11,000 students and faculty participated in the poll, and the results were conclusive with more than 70 percent of respondents selecting to maintain the current schedule, Mandel wrote. About 17 percent of respondents selected the option of Election Day off, and about 12 percent voted to create a three-day wellness break.

Additionally, Temple will make adjustments to the summer session start date in response to student, faculty and advisor requests to allow more time between the end of the Spring semester and the start of the first summer session, Mandel wrote.

The university will also work with various campus offices to create a list of religious, cultural and federal dates of significance to raise awareness for the university community. The information will be published online with the academic calendar.