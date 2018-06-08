Temple Athletic Director to serve on NCAA committee

Athletic Director Pat Kraft will serve on the NCAA Division I Strategic Vision and Planning Committee, Temple University announced Friday. Kraft will be on the committee through June 2022.

The Strategic Vision and Planning Committee has “oversight responsibility of administrative functions related to the management of the Division I governance structure,” according to the NCAA. The committee’s areas of focus include business and legal affairs, planning and research and health and safety matters.

Several committees will report Division I issues to the Strategic Vision and Planning Committee, including the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics and the NCAA Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee.

Kraft came to Temple in May 2013 as the deputy athletic director and received promotion to athletic director in May 2015. The university hired Stephany Coakley as its first full-time mental health specialist in December, and Temple has opened three athletics facilities since 2016.