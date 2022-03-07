The Supreme Court will not review Cosby’s case

Cosby served more than three years in prison for aggravated indecent assault.

The United States Supreme Court announced it will not review the decision to release Bill Cosby, who has served three years and nine months in prison for three counts of aggravated indecent assault, WHYY reported.

The Supreme Court decided an agreement between Cosby and Bruce L. Castor Jr., a former district attorney for Montgomery County, granted Cosby immunity. Castor promised if Cosby gave his testimony, he would not be prosecuted, yet the testimony was later held against him.

Castor never put the agreement in writing or supplied any evidence an agreement was made. However, The Supreme Court ruled Cosby depended on that agreement when giving his testimony in 2005, WHYY reported.

Cosby was sentenced three to 10 years in prison and was released on June 30, 2021, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his assault conviction.

The overturning of the case is a victory for Cosby but Andre Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson remains concerned about corruption in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, NBC News reported.

Cosby will be required to pay a fine of $25,000, be registered as a sex offender and attend sex offender counseling every month for the rest of his life.

In April 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Cosby was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee. Constand recalled being drugged and molested when visiting Cosby’s house to discuss her career as the university’s operations manager for the women’s basketball program in 2004, NBC News reported.

Sixty women also accused Cosby of sexual misconduct beginning in the 1960s, NBC News reported.

It took roughly three years to convict Cosby, NBC News reported. Constand and other women testified against Cosby in court, which led to his sentencing in 2018.

Cosby served his imprisonment at the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

