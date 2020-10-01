Temple Athletics to host YouTube football pregame show

The show will include performances from the Diamond Marching Band and Spirit Squad.

01 October 2020 Athletic Department, Football, Sports
Temple Athletics announced they will air a pregame show called "Hoot from Home" on YouTube before every home football game. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / FILE

The Temple University Athletics YouTube channel will air a pregame show before every home football game starting when The Owls play South Florida on Oct. 17 at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a release from the team. 

The show, “Hoot from Home”, will air one hour before the start of each game. It will feature performances from the Diamond Marching Band and the Spirit Squad, according to the release

“Our hope is that they will feel as though they are enjoying a number of our pre-game activities, in-game video board features and on-field promotions they normally would while cheering on the Owls in person at Lincoln Financial Field,” wrote Scott Walcoff, senior associate athletics director of external operations in the release

No fans will be allowed to attend games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release

During the show, associate Athletic Director Kevin Coup, former Owls running back and college football Hall of Famer Paul Palmer and Philadelphia Inquirer Temple Football beat writer Marc Narducci will give analysis before the game, according to the release

During the game, fans will also be able to tune into The Fanatic’s 97.5 FM broadcast with play-by-play announcer Harry Donahue and Palmer, according to the release

