Temple faculty union calls for university to share ICE policies

The Temple Association of University Professionals is urging the university to release its policy on what it would do in the event that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up on campus, the union wrote in a social media post Monday night.

The union’s statement comes after President Donald Trump ordered that ICE can detain illegal immigrants in schools, universities and churches.

TAUP’s statement, which features the headline “We need answers, not silence,” also states the union has written a letter to Temple President John Fry and has also requested to meet with him.

As of Monday, Temple has not released an official statement to the university community but told The Temple News it does have a policy for ICE visits.

“We have a protocol in place for handling such visits,” a university spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Temple News following the union’s post. “We expect that we would follow the same or a similar protocol if ICE chooses to come to Temple under other programs.”

The spokesperson also said that Temple has received visits from ICE since 2009 and uses the university’s visitor’s policy and coordinates such visits with the appropriate offices.

Public colleges across the country have taken a number of different stances following Trump’s order. On Friday, the University of North Carolina said it would comply with ICE if it seeks students on its campus, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

