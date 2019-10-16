Temple field hockey drops match in overtime against Lafayette

Lafayette scored 20 seconds into overtime to win the game.

Temple University field hockey played in its second straight overtime match on Sunday afternoon. The Owls (5-6, 1-3 Big East Conference) lost 1-0 to Lafayette College (8-5, 3-0 Patriot League) in Easton, Pennsylvania.



On the first penalty corner of overtime, Leopards junior midfielder Anna Steps scored a goal 20 seconds in that was assisted by senior defender Lisa van der Geest.



Overtime games can teach valuable lessons, coach Susan Cifuo said.



“Unfortunately, today our overtime was only 20 seconds. We need to come out strong and smart from the start,” Ciufo said.



The Owls could not create enough opportunities around the cage, getting only five shots on goal.



“We need to focus on putting away the opportunities that we created throughout the game to prevent from having to go into overtime,” junior midfielder/back Dani Bazte said.



The defense continues to impress and sophomore back Nienke Oerlemans is a difference-maker in the backend, Ciufo said.



“Nienke had a phenomenal game defensively and her ability to find the splits in the back field stood out,” Ciufo said.

The defense limited the Leopards’ attack to six shots.



The Owls have improved at moving the ball down the field and controlled possession for the majority of the game.



Senior midfielder/forward Kathryn Edgar helped control the middle of the field, Ciufo said.



“Kathryn Edgar played very smart in the center of the field in terms of distributing the ball,” Ciufo said.



The Owls are focused on their next Big East matchup against Old Dominion University at L.R. Hill Sports Complex on Friday at 7 p.m, in Norfolk, Virginia.



“Moving forward, we can work on attacking the circle and breaking down the play sooner,” Edgar said. “We’ll regroup, discuss the changes and focus on the specific details we need to fix.”

