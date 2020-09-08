Temple football postpones first game of the season

Temple was scheduled to play at Navy on Sept. 26. The Owls will instead play on Oct. 10.

Temple University football’s first game of the season against Navy scheduled for Sept. 26 in Annapolis, Maryland has been postponed to Oct. 10, head coach Rod Carey said Tuesday.

“I want to play, the kids want to play as fast as we could,” Carey added. “With the restrictions that we are under from the city and the guidelines, moving it back is kinda the last chip that we had to play as far as getting the team ready to play and getting that time back on our side.”

The decision to postpone the game was “facilitated” by Carey looking for a week where both Temple and Navy had an opening in their schedule, he said.

The Owls haven’t been able to scrimmage more than 10 to 12 plays per practice due to guidelines from the city of Philadelphia, The Temple News reported. The team believes they will need at least an average of 50-60 scrimmage plays per practice to feel ready to play, Carey said.

Navy played last night against Brigham Young University in Annapolis, Maryland, and lost 55-3.

It is “kinda hard” watching other teams play while having to wait until Oct. 10, said redshirt-senior safety Amir Tyler.

“Everybody wants to be on the field, but when it is your time to come you have to be ready,” Tyler added.

