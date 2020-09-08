Temple active COVID-19 cases drop for first time

Temple University’s count of active COVID-19 cases among students and employees decreased for the first time during the fall semester, dropping from 350 cases reported over the weekend to 283 on Tuesday.

The drop follows a rapid increase in cases for the first two weeks of the semester as students returned to campus for in-person learning before the university moved nearly all classes online last week.

Cases are taken off the university’s dashboard after the infected meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for symptom-based recovery, defined as waiting at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms and at least 24 hours after fever and other symptoms subside, according to the dashboard.

Students are contacted by Temple or the city 10 days after they test positive for COVID-19 and are taken off the active case dashboard if they report being asymptomatic, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university. In today’s case, more cases were taken off the dashboard than those added, he said.

Temple has said it will soon release more detailed COVID-19 case data on its dashboard, The Temple News reported.