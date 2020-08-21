Tracking active COVID-19 cases at Temple University

There are currently 10 active COVID-19 cases among Temple students and employees.

21 August 2020 Case Counts, CORONAVIRUS

Updated 8/24 at 3:00 p.m.

Active COVID-19 Cases at Temple University

On campusOff campusNon-campusTotal
Student82010
Employee0000
Total82010

Temple University defines on campus cases as students or employees who were in a Temple facility while they were infectious, according to the university’s active case dashboard. It defines off campus cases as those who live near one of the university’s campus but are not known to have been in a facility while infectious. Non-campus cases are “those among the university community with no known campus impact,” according to the dashboard.

The count includes cases at Temple’s Philadelphia region campuses only, including Main Campus, Ambler Campus, Health Sciences Center, School of Podiatric Medicine and Temple University Center City, according to the dashboard.

New COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia

DateCases
Aug. 18119
Aug. 19111
Aug. 20102
Aug. 2174
Aug. 2267
Aug. 2339

Colin Evans

can be reached at colin.evans@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*