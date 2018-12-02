Temple football to face Duke in Independence Bowl

The Owls will play the Blue Devils for the first time in program history in pursuit of their second bowl win under coach Geoff Collins.

Temple University will play Duke University in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana.



The Independence Bowl will kick off at 1:30 p.m on Dec. 27. It will be the first matchup between Temple (8-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) and Duke (7-5, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) in the history of the two schools.



This season marks the fourth in a row the Owls will play in a bowl game. Temple is trying to win back-to-back bowl games for the first time in program history. Last year, the Owls beat Florida International University in the Gasparilla Bowl.



The Owls’ matchup with Duke will be their second bowl game against a Power Five school in that span. The Owls lost to Wake Forest University 34-26 at the Military Bowl in 2016.



The Owls enter their bowl game having won six of their last seven games. Temple’s offense has recorded 500 or more yards in three of its last four matchups, including a 57-7 win against Connecticut on Nov. 24.



The Owls clinched bowl eligibility when they defeated Houston, 59-49, on Nov. 10. Four of Temple’s eight wins came against teams that are participating in postseason play.



The Blue Devils were outscored 94-13 in their final two games after clinching bowl eligibility on Nov. 10. Four of Duke’s seven wins came against teams playing in a bowl game. Duke finished the season placing sixth in the ACC Coastal division.



Temple and Duke have a home-and-home series scheduled for the 2022 and 2028 seasons. The Owls will host the Blue Devils in 10 years.



The Temple News will provide more coverage after players and coach Geoff Collins address the media on Sunday night.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the number of bowl-eligible teams that Duke University had beaten this season.