Temple freshmen duo host music podcast Two film and media arts students produce hour-long episodes about trending artists. 11 February 2020 Erik Coombs Multimedia, Multimedia, Web Exclusives Sophia Cumella and Titus Oldham, two freshman film and media arts majors and co-founders of “Tunes for 2," interview freshman acting major Lysia Mogford for their podcast at the Charles Library on Feb. 6. | LAWRENCE UKENYE / THE TEMPLE NEWS Two Temple students use their music knowledge to entertain their listeners.
Be the first to comment