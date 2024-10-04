Temple hopes to end rushing struggles against UConn

One month into the 2024 season, it looked like Temple may have turned a corner. Despite sitting at a 1-3 record, the Owls were playing with newfound confidence heading into a short week against Army.

However, they took a massive step back against the Black Knights last week and were on the receiving end of a 42-14 blowout. Now, their hopes at their first bowl game since 2019 hang by a thread.

Temple has struggled to contain the run all season. They’ve allowed 1,377 rushing yards on the year and 417 against Army last week — the most Temple has allowed in a single game since 2021. Now, the Owls have to shift their focus to a UConn team that averages 245 rushing yards a game this season.

“I believe in this football team because they come to work every single day,” said head coach Stan Drayton. “They try to flush it, they try to learn from their mistakes, and it’s going to pay off. I really do believe that this football team is going to pay off at some point.”

Temple has the chance to bounce back against UConn on Saturday before a bye week. Here is everything you need to know before Temple kicks off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

ANOTHER GO AROUND THE QUARTERBACK CAROUSEL?

It remains unclear who will start under center Saturday for Temple. Forrest Brock started the first two games before injuring his wrist against Navy. Evan Simon took his place and threw for 680 yards and nine touchdowns during his three games under center. However, Simon injured his shoulder against Army and the Owls are back at square one.

Simon was sacked seven times against the Black Knights and suffered an SC joint injury in his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter. As of Monday, Simon wasn’t throwing the ball and his status heading into Saturday is up in the air.

“I think we got some good news in terms of [Simon’s injury] not being as bad as we initially thought it would be,” Drayton said. “But it’s a day by day deal for Evan. He’s a tough kid but we got to be smart, his health is most important for us. We’ll figure it out as we go.”

Brock still isn’t 100% after injuring his wrist against Navy but he will likely get the start if Simon isn’t ready to go. The Owls’ offense has taken strides while Simon has been the signal caller but might have to rely on Brock to get them out of Storrs with a win.

TIME TO TACKLE

The Owls got dominated on the ground against Army, giving up 417 rushing yards and the Black Knights scored 42 points in their rout of the Owls.

Temple struggled with missed tackles, resulting in extra yards for Army. Temple has struggled all season against the run, giving up 260 yards per game on the ground and UConn will provide another challenge for the defensive front. The Huskies average 245 rushing yards per game and have the 11th-ranked rushing offense in the country.

“We have to get off blocks, defeat blocks, try to play behind the line of scrimmage, and we have to tackle,” Drayton said. “ I think our tackling kind of went down absolutely against Army, and we cannot do that against a good UConn football team.”

Linebacker Diwun Black returned last week after missing the first four games and made an immediate impact. He nearly forced a fumble before halftime and had two tackles. Linebacker Tyquan King impressed again in his second straight start, registering 14 tackles.

ON UCONN

The Huskies are coming off a 47-3 drubbing of Buffalo and sit at a 3-2 record on the season. UConn has boasted a high-level offense built on the ground, averaging 37 points per game, which is 24th in the country.

Like Temple, UConn has its own quarterback concerns. Starter Nick Evers suffered an injury in the first quarter against Buffalo and was relieved by Joe Fagnano who has played well this season. Fagnano has thrown for 10 touchdowns and only one interception.

The Huskies also have a three-headed monster in the backfield with running backs Durell Robinson, Mel Brown and Cam Edwards. Each player is averaging more than 50 rushing yards per game.

Wide receiver Skyler Bell has been UConn’s most consistent pass catcher. He has reeled in 21 catches for 500 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Huskies in all three categories. He also averages 100 receiving yards per game which is 13th in the country.

On defense, UConn has been middle of the road, giving up 22 points per game. Linebackers Jayden McDonald and Tui Faumuina-Brown lead them in tackles at 38 and 36, respectively. Linebacker Langston Hardy has been a disruptive presence for UConn, collecting two sacks and an interception.

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor – “Temple showed glimpses of hope before the loss to Army. If that game never happened I would be more confident to pick the Owls, but the struggle to contain the rush has been a lingering issue. I do not think that it changes on Saturday and UConn comes out with the win. ”

UConn wins 45-21.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor – “UConn presents another tough challenge for Temple with a potent offense built on the run game. The Owls have struggled all season against the run and I do not envision that changing against the Huskies. With questions surrounding who will start at quarterback, I do not see Temple pulling out the win.”

UConn wins 38-28.

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor – “Temple has not been able to get past the same struggles that it’s seen in every game so far this season. It seems that every time the Owls do something good, something much worse happens right after. I don’t think Temple will be able to stop UConn’s offense or outplay them.”

UConn wins 42-20

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager – “Temple continues to disappoint and it’s hard to put stock in them with the way the season has gone. The Owls once again have to go against another run-heavy team which has proven to be a key weak point of this defense. Additionally, with so many concerns about who’s starting under center, it makes it hard to pick Temple. ”

UConn wins 40- 17.