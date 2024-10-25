Temple hopes to rid themselves of old woes against ECU

Temple Football is looking to win a road conference game for the first time since 2019 against East Carolina Saturday.

Temple was able to keep its slim bowl hopes alive with a dominant homecoming win against Tulsa last week. The Owls used a two-takeaway performance in the second half to help stifle a Golden Hurricane comeback effort after mounting an early 17-point lead.

They now sit at 2-5 with five regular season games remaining. While it doesn’t look good at first glance, Temple has come close to winning two of its five losses, but last-second blunders have spoiled the chances.

The Owls have looked night and day compared to how they looked during their seasoning opener against Oklahoma on Aug. 30. Despite the record Temple has looked like a team that could have a better chance at a bowl game.

“We feel like we’re better than what the record shows, but it’s in the rearview mirror,” said head coach Stan Drayton. “I think we’ve learned some lessons from those games and win or loss that’s what you need to do. You got to be able to flush it and get to the next play, the next game. That’s our mindset.”

Now Temple needs to get over another hurdle — winning its first road conference game since 2019.

The Owls haven’t won any road game since Drayton was hired in 2021 but the drought could end against East Carolina, who just fired its head coach earlier this week. Here is everything you need to know before Temple kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m.

SPREADING IT OUT

The Temple offense was on a tear in the first half against Tulsa last week. Quarterback Evan Simon made his return following a one game injury absence, and after a punt on the first drive, the Owls’ offense got going. Simon was able to orchestrate three straight scoring drives and Temple went up by 17 points.

Simon finished the day with 297 yards and found 13 different pass catchers on the day. Temple was without star wide receiver Dante Wright, who is second in the American Athletic Conference in receiving yards and tied for first in receptions.

Drayton has said that Wright’s status is in the air tomorrow against Tulsa and did not state the severity of his injury. Temple was able to utilize its other playmakers against Tulsa, with tight end Landon Morris hauling in 97 yards on four catches and wide receiver Antonio Jones getting more action.

“For us to move forward as an offense [spreading the ball around] is exactly what needed to happen,” Drayton said. “[Dante Wright] is not the only playmaker in that room on that side of the ball. It’s time for those other guys to be exposed.”

RIGHTING THE SHIP

After an underwhelming start to the season, Temple’s defense has completely righted the ship and was the team’s strong point in last week’s win.

Temple gave up just 10 points and allowed only 75 rushing yards, the area where they had struggled the most all season. The Owls also forced two turnovers — a fumble recovery by safety Andreas Keaton and an interception by cornerback Jamel Johnson.

The recent success has come in lieu of a string of injuries on the defensive line. Defensive tackles Demerick Morris and Allen Haye have each missed time and Latrell Jean went down with an injury against Tulsa.

Defensive end Diwun Black continues to improve as he works his way back to form after missing the first four games. Black recorded five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble against Tulsa, constantly wreaking havoc in the backfield.

ON EAST CAROLINA

Pirates head coach Mike Houston was fired following a 45-28 loss to Army last week, dropping their record to 3-4 and 1-2 in AAC play. Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell was named the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Harrell’s defensive unit has been middle of the pack this season, giving up 27 points and 390 yards per game. The Pirates have struggled to defend the run, allowing 170 yards on the ground per game. Defensive back Omar Rogers and linebacker Zakye Barker lead ECU in tackles with 49 and 48, respectively. ECU lost top cornerback Shavon Revel Jr early in the season to injury, which has severely hurt the Pirates’ defense.

The Pirates have also struggled on offense this season, averaging just 26 points per game. Running back Rahjai Harris has been the main source of offense, leading ECU in rushing with 431 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Katin Houser made his first start of the year last week and threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He is expected to make his second start of the year against the Owls. ECU’s top target has been wide receiver Chase Sowell, who ranks eighth in the AAC in receiving yards with 436.

“[East Carolina] poses a lot of problems as it is with the speed and the talent that they have at wide receiver and running back,” Drayton said. “So I believe that they will continue to do what they’re doing.”

SPOILER ALERT:

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor – “Temple played three really good quarters of football last week. Despite the offense looking sluggish in the second half, the defense held the Golden Hurricane offense in check for the rest of the game. Temple’s defense has been on a tear for most of the season and I think that continues and they pick up a second straight win.”

Temple wins 28-17.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor – “Temple is coming off a solid performance against Tulsa where they made plays on both sides of the ball. ECU is missing their head coach and the Owls have struggled on the road, but I think Temple is able to build on its momentum and win its first conference road game since 2019.”

Temple wins 34-24

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor – “Temple is coming off a win where they looked strong on both sides of the field. I think the Owls will go into this week’s matchup with confidence, knowing that they don’t need to feed the ball to one player all game. The defense has also been strong and I think they will be able to continue that on Saturday to pick up Drayton’s first road win at Temple.”

Temple wins 24-18

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager – “Temple’s defense has impressed me the most and has given the Owls a strong foundation each game. Simon has also rejuvenated this offense, being able to spread the ball around which has improved the efficiency of the entire team. While Temple does have its struggles on the road, going against a struggling ECU team is the ideal opportunity to pick up a consecutive win.

Temple wins 27-14.