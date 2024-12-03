How Temple’s transfer class fared in the 2024 season

Temple Football brought in a plethora of transfers in the offseason. Here’s a look at how some of the most notable players performed.

Entering the 2024 season, Temple’s roster was composed of more than 40 new players and many of them came from the transfer portal. The influx of new players resulted in key transfers playing critical roles at nearly every position on the field.

Safety Andreas Keaton and defensive tackle Latrell Jean earned the roles of single-digit team captains after just a few months on campus. The running back and secondary rooms were expected to be strong points on the field because of the transfer additions, and quarterback Evan Simon had a chance to make his mark after joining from Rutgers.

Nearly three months later, the transfer class had a full season of reps. Some of the transfers worked out for the Owls, while others never hit their stride.

“I think about guys that we just got in our program that have made a big impact,” said interim head coach Everett Withers. “Latrell Jean and Andres Keaton and those guys that have really come into this program and put a stamp on things in this program, because those guys have done a lot for this program.”

Here is a look at how Temple’s 2024 transfer class fared amid another disappointing year for the program.

OFFENSE

Simon was the Owls’ most impactful offensive transfer. He was expected to compete for the starting quarterback spot after coming in from Rutgers. He ultimately lost the battle to Forrest Brock, but took the job in week three and never looked back.

Simon’s numbers in his nine games weren’t jaw-dropping. He threw for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing just 58% of his passes. However, he came in and helped push the offense forward. The Owls’ offense was smoother and more effective with Simon leading the way compared to Brock. Simon also showcased signs of high-level play, most notably his six-touchdown performance in a win against Utah State on Sept. 21.

“[Simon is] exactly what we need right now,” said former head coach Stan Drayton following Temple’s first win of the season.

Simon was mostly joined in the backfield by running backs Antwain Littleton, who transferred from Maryland, and Terrez Worthy who came from Lackawanna College. The Owls’ run game had struggled mightily during Drayton’s tenure and they were expected to help turn those fortunes around.

Instead, Temple’s rushing offense still ranked 127th in the country, averaging just 93 yards per game. Littleton and Worthy showed flashes of promise but failed to be consistent. Littleton was limited by injuries and inconsistent play and finished the season with just 305 rushing yards and one touchdown.

It took a while for Worthy to establish his role but he finally broke out in the back half of the season. He had 425 rushing yards and averaged more than five yards per carry. Worthy earned praise from Drayton down the stretch because of his high motor rushing for a 75-yard touchdown against Tulane despite the outcome being decided.

“[Worthy is] a very explosive football player, probably one of the fastest kids on our team,” Drayton said. “If he gets a crease, he can hit a home run anywhere on that football field, and I think that’s a dimension that we didn’t have enough of that last year. So to have that coming out of the backfield is going to be something special.”

The Owls also added pass catchers like wide receivers Ashton Allen and Antonio Jones through the transfer portal. Both showed flashes at points but neither made a sizable impact. They were the two leading pass catchers behind wide receiver Dante Wright, but neither had more than 350 receiving yards.

DEFENSE

The Owls’ defense had moments where it looked solid, but the unit struggled overall. Temple had one of the worst rush defenses in the country and the secondary took a step back in the latter half of the season.

Jean was the biggest addition on the defensive line and he became one of the most important factors on the team. The Florida Atlantic transfer collected two sacks and five tackles for loss but made his biggest influence off the field. Jean became an instant leader on the defense, earning a single digit after just three months on campus, a program tradition given to leaders on and off the field.

“He is the example of being a leader when things are not going well,” Drayton said. “Sometimes you got leaders, and then when things are not going well, they’re struggling themselves to kind of fight through it. He’s a next play mentality.”

In the linebacker room, Tyquan King found the most success of any of Drayton’s transfers. King worked through learning the system and dealt with an injury through the first three weeks of the season. Once he got on the field he took off and never looked back.

King became one of the best linebackers in the American Athletic Conference, racking up 111 tackles which ranked first in the conference. King led the Owls in tackles in eight of the nine games he started and became the first Temple player to record 100 tackles in a season since Tyler Matakevich had 138 in 2015.

While King and Jean were the most impactful transfers on defense, the secondary was expected to be the biggest beneficiary of new additions.

The Owls’ secondary was unimpressive in 2023 and Drayton utilized the portal to reconfigure his backline. Temple added five secondary players who were expected to make a big impact. Some lived up to expectations, while others did not.

Cornerback Jamel Johnson stood out throughout the season. He routinely lined up against the opposing team’s top receiver and consistently found success. The Charleston Southern transfer recorded two interceptions and nine pass breakups and only got better as the season progressed.

“We asked [Jamel Johnson] to do a hard job, go out there and cover the best guy,” Keaton said. He’s a guy that can fight through it throughout the whole game. He can respond and has done a great job.”

Safety Javier Morton and cornerback Jaylen Lewis joined Temple from Power Four programs and played consistent roles in the back end of the Owls’ defense. Keaton and cornerback Torey Richardson were the other two transfers to join Temple’s secondary but both had moments where they struggled.

Keaton was touted for his tackling and leadership abilities upon arriving at Temple and those two traits translated well. He finished third on the team in tackles and earned a single-digit, but he struggled in pass coverage. Richardson also struggled in pass coverage, often on the opposing end of big gains and he also struggled with penalties.

MADDUX TRUJILLO

Trujillo became one of the best stories in college football following the Owls’ win against Utah State. The Austin Peay transfer drilled a 64-yard field goal just before halftime, the longest field goal in college football since 2008.

Overall, Trujillo converted 16 of his 22 field goal attempts on the season and made all 21 of his extra-point attempts. He became known for his strong leg and made five field goals from beyond 50 yards, including the 64-yard kick.

“He was a great fit for us,” Drayton said. “He’s definitely fun to watch when he’s practicing and things of that sort. But it’s the mindset that he carries that it’s, of course, all that success that he’s having right now.”