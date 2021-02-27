Temple loses 3-1 at home against Towson

The Owls fell to Towson despite winning the first set and getting a strong performance from Kayla Spells.

Temple University volleyball (6-4, 1-3 The American Athletic Conference) lost a challenging match 3-1 against Towson University (2-0, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) on Saturday afternoon.

Towson started off strong and aggressive and never let that energy dwindle, winning three straight sets after losing the first one.

Temple won the first set 25-20 before Towson’s aggressive and efficient playing style earned them the following three sets with scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-18.

“I thought Towson played really well today, and they deserved to win this match, there was no question about that,” said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. “They did a really good job on their transition work and they did a really good job speeding up the offense and playing at a really fast rate.”

To combat Towson’s offense, the Owls made some lineup changes to help out the middles who were struggling and to help overcome the energy coming from Towson’s offense, Ganesharatnam said.

“We wanted to change up the match up a little bit, so we changed Gem [Grimshaw] to the right side and brought Ilayda [Dincer] and Miray [Bolukbasi] on the outside on the pin, just to create a different match up for Towson,” Ganesharatnam said. “It worked to a certain degree, but at the end of the day, we just needed to execute at a higher level.”

Grimshaw, a junior outside hitter, had 14 kills and 13 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Kayla Spells recorded 12 kills, 21 attempts and a hitting percentage of .571, along with zero errors.

“She certainly worked very hard to get back to where she is now, and right now she is in a good rhythm,” Ganesharatnam said.

Temple will take on the University of Connecticut (1-2, 1-1 The Big East Conference) on March 7 at 1 p.m. at McGonigle Hall.

