Temple men’s basketball loses on late tip-in

After senior guard Jarron Cumberland missed a jumper, redshirt-senior forward Tre Scott collected the rebound and made a tip-in with 2.9 seconds left in the game.



Scott’s tip-in gave Cincinnati (20-10, 13-5 The American Athletic Conference) a 64-63 win against Temple (14-17, 6-12 The AAC) Saturday night in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Temple and Cincinnati went back-and-forth for the last three-and-a-half minutes of the game. Before Scott’s tip-in, Temple took the lead on a three-pointer by junior forward J.P. Moorman II with 10 seconds left.



The first half was not as close as the second half as Temple went into halftime with a 31-17 lead. The Owls held the Bearcats to 24 percent shooting from the field and 10 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Only three Bearcats scored in the first 20 minutes, and Cumberland scored 11 of the Bearcats’ points.



On the other hand, the Owls shot 40.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from the three-point line in the first half.



The second half was a different story as the Bearcats scored 47 points and made half of their shots from the field and the three-point line. The Owls shot 34.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.



Cumberland led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field. Cumberland also made 6-of-7 free throws and added seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.



Redshirt-sophomore forward Mamoudou Diarra added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. Diarra also recorded four rebounds and two blocks. Junior guard Keith Williams scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.



Senior guard Quinton Rose led the Owls with 19 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the field. Rose also made 7-of-8 free throws and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.



Junior forward De’Vondre Perry added 10 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Perry also made 2-of-3 three-point attempts. Rose and Perry were the only Owls who scored in double digits.



Next, Temple will play in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday. Temple’s seeding and opponent will be determined after Sunday’s games. Temple is currently 10th in the conference standings.

