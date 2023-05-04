Temple names new Fox dean following national search

After a national search, Temple University has named Larry “Chip” Hunter as the new dean of the Fox School of Business and the School of Sport, Tourism, and Hospitality Management, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel, in a message to The Temple community Thursday.

“Chip prioritizes sustainable approaches that align with institutional goals, address systemic inequity, and create a culture of inclusion and belonging,” Mandel wrote. “He believes that it is his mission to ensure that every student and every member of the faculty and staff can envision themselves succeeding.”

Hunter, who will start Aug. 1, most recently served as the dean of Washington State University’s Carson College of Business. Hunter has also served as the senior associate dean of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and was also a faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania.

Temple previously announced last August that dean Ronald Anderson would be stepping down in June, but the university announced today that he will continue in his role through the end of July. Anderson was appointed in 2018 and only planned to serve one term, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Anderson’s time at Fox followed the school’s involvement in a scandal surrounding former dean Moshe Porat’s efforts in leading a scheme to falsify data submissions to U.S. News and World Report from 2014 to 2018.