Temple offense stalls in Dallas

With nine minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against Southern Methodist (7-0, 3-0 The American Athletic Conference), redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Jadan Blue dropped a pass from redshirt-junior quarterback Anthony Russo in Mustang territory. The incompletion was the final of seven dropped passes by Temple receivers.



The Owls offense had its worst performance of the season in its 45-21 loss to SMU Friday night. Temple (5-2, 2-1 The AAC) gained 273 total yards on 69 plays, the lowest total so far.



The Owls did not score in the first quarter and recorded only one touchdown in each of the other three quarters.



Temple ended the first quarter with negative-two receiving yards. Senior wide receiver Isaiah Wright dropped two passes from Russo in the quarter. The only completed pass went to freshman running back Re’Mahn Davis for a loss of two yards.



Davis later dropped a pass in the second quarter, the fifth Temple drop of the night.



Temple’s worst offensive sequence came in the third quarter. Russo made a pass for no gain at the Temple 13-yard line to Wright, who then fumbled the ball. The Owls possessed the ball for 14 seconds on that drive.



For the third consecutive game, coach Rod Carey put redshirt-sophomore quarterback Todd Centeio in the game. Centeio entered in the first half and completed two passes for 18 yards, but was later sacked three times in a single drive in the third quarter. Centeio finished the game with a net 14-yard loss.



The Owls will return home on Oct. 26 to play Central Florida (4-2, 1-1 The AAC) at 7 p.m.

