Temple Public Safety hires new director of communications

CBS3 reporter and 2012 alumnus Matt Petrillo will be the first to hold the new position.

26 August 2023 Featured, Temple Administration
Matt Petrillo has been hired as Temple's first director of communications, the university announced Thursday. | LUCY MORAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple’s Department of Public Safety has tapped 2012 alumnus and CBS3 reporter Matt Petrillo as its first director of communications, the university announced Thursday.

Petrillo will begin the new role on Aug. 28 and report directly to Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin. He will be tasked with creating and sending safety messaging to students, faculty, parents and other community members, some of which will be at a “rapid speed,” according to the university.

The director of communications position is also one of 10 new positions included in the reorganization of the Department of Public Safety, with the hopes of increasing professionalism, training and organizational development.

The department has already hired a deputy director of organizational affairs, director of tactics and professional development and associate director of organization administration as part of the reorganization.

Petrillo graduated from Klein College of Media and Communication in 2012, where he majored in broadcast journalism and served as assistant news editor at The Temple News. He worked as a reporter at WBTW in South Carolina and WNEP in Northeastern Pennsylvania before returning to Philadelphia to report at CBS3.

Editor’s Note: Matt Petrillo previously served as assistant news editor at The Temple News. He did not play any role in the writing or editing of this story.

Oliver Sabo

Oliver can be reached at oliver.sabo@temple.edu. Follow Oliver on Twitter @oliversabo20.

