Temple releases recent vaccination rates

Temple University released a dashboard with vaccination rates for students and employees on Tuesday.

Approximately 76 percent of Temple students and employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 12, according to the university’s vaccine and case dashboard.

The vaccination data only includes employees and students at Temple’s Main Campus, Ambler Campus, Health Science Campus, Center City Campus and School of Podiatric Medicine, according to the dashboard.

About three-quarters of all students at Temple are fully vaccinated, including nearly 90 percent of students living in on-campus housing, according to the dashboard.

Approximately 79 percent of Temple employees are fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.

Temple’s vaccination data comes about a month before the university’s Oct. 15 deadline to be fully vaccinated. The university announced the deadline on Aug. 13 in accordance with the City of Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate for local colleges, The Temple News reported.

Members of the Temple community who wish to apply for a medical or religious exemption to the university’s vaccine mandate must do so by Sept. 17, The Temple News reported.

Temple only considers people fully vaccinated after they have uploaded their vaccination card to the patient health portal, The Temple News reported. Students, faculty and staff should have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine by Sept. 10 and their second dose — or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — by Oct. 1.