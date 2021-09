RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

After a devastating tornado struck Temple’s Ambler Campus on Sept. 1, students are set to return to classrooms today as the university continues repairing the severe damage across the campus.

Temple students are officially one month from the university’s Oct. 15 deadline to be fully vaccinated. While the deadline looms large, some students have abstained from getting their shot for medical, religious and personal reasons.