Temple student assaulted near 18th and Montgomery Streets

The student was approached by two people.

A Temple student was assaulted near 18th and Montgomery Streets on Tuesday night, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.



Two people approached the student and one of them punched the student in the face, wrote Leone.



The two people did not say anything to the student during the incident, Leone said. The student ran away and the person who punched them went in the opposite direction.



Campus Safety plans on investigating the incident with the Philadelphia Police Department and will check for private cameras in the area, Leone said.

