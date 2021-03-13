Temple student sexual assault reported on Broad Street

The assault was reported in an off-campus residence on Broad Street near West Girard Avenue early Saturday morning.

Content warning: This article discusses topics around sexual assault that may be triggering for some readers.

Temple University Police received a report of a female student being sexually assaulted in an off-campus residence on Broad Street near West Girard Avenue early Saturday morning, according to a notice emailed to students Saturday afternoon.

Campus Safety Services encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

Campus Safety Services is unable to provide additional information about the incident at this time, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The Philadelphia Police Department is also unable to provide additional information about the incident at this time, wrote Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the department, in an email to The Temple News.