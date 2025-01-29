Temple student dies after sustaining critical injuries during weekend

Temple student Tyler Sabapathy died after sustaining critical injuries during the weekend and passed away this afternoon, the university wrote in an email Tuesday evening.

“The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic,” wrote President John Fry. “There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him.”

Sabapathy, a Toronto native, was a freshman majoring in exercise and sport science at the College of Public Health. He was a member of Temple’s club gymnastics team. Prior to his time at Temple, Sabapathy won many medals in gymnastics at provincial, regional and international levels, the email wrote.

The email did not share further details about his passing.

Sabapathy sustained his injury after falling from a light pole during the Eagles NFC Championship celebration Sunday evening, 6abc reported.

The university encouraged students to seek support at Tuttleman Counseling Services.