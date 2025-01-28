Temple announces NIL event with Adrian Wojnarowski

Temple will host a first-of-its-kind Name, Image and Likeness event featuring special guests former ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnaroski and Temple alumnus and ESPN anchor Kevin Negandhi on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

The event will feature alumni from both universities to give student-athletes resources and education about NIL. Following the event, a private reception will be held at the soon-to-open Peabody restaurant on Temple’s campus with both Negandhi and Wojnarowski, where a meet and greet will take place.

“Name, Image, and Likeness is a rapidly-changing world that requires creativity and forward thinking to capitalize on opportunity,” wrote Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson in a statement announcing the event. “This event on February 25 is an example of Temple and St. Bonaventure working together to benefit student-athletes. I would like to thank Kevin and Adrian for their commitment and dedication to the event. I am looking forward to February 25th!”

The TUFF Fund, an independent NIL collective that supports Temple athletes, will partner with St. Bonaventure’s collective Team Unfurl to make the event happen. Both Wojnarowski and Negandhi worked together at ESPN from 2017-24.

“We share a lot of history and passion for college basketball with our rivals (and friends) at Temple and are thrilled to share an evening remembering back to our great days competing — and looking forward in conversations about how we’re all navigating a new world in college basketball,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Kevin Negandhi is a close friend and together we share an incredible passion for our alma maters.”



Temple has made notable strides in the NIL space in recent months after falling significantly behind its peer universities when it was first legalized in July 2021. In November, Johnson admitted to a group of donors at an NIL education event that he did not do enough in the NIL space when it first became legal.