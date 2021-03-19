Temple Student Government to hold town halls for RenewTU

RenewTU, the sole executive campaign in the race, will answer questions from students about their platform on March 25 and April 5.

Temple Student Government will hold two town hall events for students to ask RenewTU, the lone team campaigning for TSG’s executive branch, about their platform, wrote John Haldeman, TSG’s elections commissioner, in an email to The Temple News.

The events will replace two previously scheduled debates between RenewTU and FireOwlsTU, who dropped out of the race yesterday after just two days of campaigning.

Both town halls will be held on Zoom, with the first on March 25 and the second on April 5, Haldeman wrote in another email to The Temple News.



Voting for the executive team and five unopposed Parliament candidates will take place on April 6, 7 and 8 on Temple’s online voting platform.