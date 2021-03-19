Temple Student Government to hold town halls for RenewTU

RenewTU, the sole executive campaign in the race, will answer questions from students about their platform on March 25 and April 5.

19 March 2021 Featured, Temple Student Government
Temple Student Government will hold two town hall events on March 25 and April 5. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple Student Government will hold two town hall events for students to ask RenewTU, the lone team campaigning for TSG’s executive branch, about their platform, wrote John Haldeman, TSG’s elections commissioner, in an email to The Temple News. 

The events will replace two previously scheduled debates between RenewTU and FireOwlsTU, who dropped out of the race yesterday after just two days of campaigning.

Both town halls will be held on Zoom, with the first on March 25 and the second on April 5, Haldeman wrote in another email to The Temple News. 

Voting for the executive team and five unopposed Parliament candidates will take place on April 6, 7 and 8 on Temple’s online voting platform.

Fallon Roth

can be reached at fallon.roth@temple.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @fallonroth_.

