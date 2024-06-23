Temple student killed in apparent domestic homicide

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning and the suspect is in custody.

A 20-year-old female Temple student was killed in a domestic homicide in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a statement from the university.

The Philadelphia Police Department said officers responded to a call for medical assistance on Willington Street, just a couple blocks from Temple’s Main Campus, just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The student was pronounced dead just minutes later.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The identity of both the victim and the suspect have not been released.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and the entire Temple community in the wake of this senseless tragedy,” the Temple statement read.

Temple also said in the statement the university has been in contact with the victims family to provide support.

Support services will be available to Temple students, staff, faculty and anyone else who may be affected, the statement wrote.