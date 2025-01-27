Temple students flood City Hall after Eagles’ NFC Championship victory

The streets outside City Hall erupted with cheers, fireworks and the unmistakable chorus of “Fly, Eagles Fly” as thousands of Philadelphians and Temple students celebrated their team’s 55-23 NFC Championship victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

“It was very chaotic,” said Kealy McCarthy, a senior communications major. “Everybody and their mothers were out. Everyone was climbing on the poles; people were swinging on them. It was crowded and really intimate, but it was so fun and amazing.”

By defeating the Commanders, the Eagles officially punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. The win sets the stage for a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Eagles fell just short in a 38-35 loss.

The Eagles’ victory came behind a commanding performance on both sides of the ball, with quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the team to the most points in an NFC championship game in NFL history. Defensively, the Eagles held strong, making key stops and forcing turnovers that energized fans as the victory became inevitable.

A fan climbed up a poll near City Hall during celebrations following the Eagles’ victory. | JEREMY SHOVER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The win, a crucial moment in the Eagles’ season, brought a wave of excitement that spilled out from packed bars and apartments into the heart of the city. City Hall, a familiar gathering spot for post-game revelers, quickly transformed into a sea of midnight green. Some fans climbed lampposts, waved flags and high-fived strangers as cars honked in solidarity.

“Me and my friends were at Franky Bradley’s first,” said Johnny Brownlee, a senior marketing major. “The bar was an electric time, and we all left once there was a minute left [in the game] and realized that it was over. Walking to City Hall, everyone was cheering. You walk past a single person, and you scream “Go Birds” at each other. It’s this epic term of love and endearment, and even though you’re walking into a huge crowd of people, everyone is just happy to be there.”

Soon after the game, the city’s skyscrapers came to life, glowing with green lights and fireworks to mark the occasion. It wasn’t long before some groups of fans climbed onto sanitation trucks, waving Eagles flags and leading chants from their new vantage point. The fans below cheered as waves of energy rippled through the crowd. Laughter and music from Philly-based artists like Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert filled the air as people danced in the streets, fully immersed in the celebration.

The police presence, while noticeable, remained largely hands-off, allowing fans to enjoy the moment without major incidents. Officers stood by, watching as celebratory chants filled the air and fans poured in from all corners of the city. As the excitement grew, more and more Philadelphians, some long-time fans and others newer to the Eagles’ journey found themselves swept up in the celebration.

A fan climbs up a light post near City Hall after the Eagles victory over the Commanders on Sunday night. | JEREMY SHOVER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“I’ve only really paid attention since the playoffs, but obviously right now I’m very into it,” said Audrey Lepper, a junior journalism major from Seattle. “I’ve been rooting for them ever since I moved here.”

Most fans remained undeterred despite the chilly January weather, staying out well after the final whistle to soak in the victory. Some carried homemade signs commemorating the win, while others launched green confetti into the air. Strangers embraced, danced and swapped stories about their favorite team, united in the joy of the moment.

As the night stretched on, most fans gradually made their way home with their voices hoarse from hours of cheering and singing. The streets, once packed with jubilant crowds, gradually emptied, but the echoes of “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” still lingered in the cold air.

Some fans set off fireworks and firecrackers during City Hall celebrations Sunday night. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

As the Eagles gear up for their return to the Super Bowl, fans are hopeful that their dominant performance will carry into their showdown with the Chiefs, where redemption and the pursuit of a Lombardi trophy await. For now, fans are trying to soak in the moment before the biggest game of the season kicks off in two weeks.

“The one time Philly feels like the ‘City of Brotherly Love’ is when the Birds win,” said Nick DiSabella, a senior advertising major. “This was such a big game and everyone around you is happy and positive. It’s just a good experience. It’s exciting to see the entire community come together.”

Audrey Lepper has previously freelanced for The Temple News. She did not contribute to the writing, reporting or editing of this story.