Temple University COVID-19 briefing: April 2

Temple reported 130 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown of COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students and employees registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to Temple’s active case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?

Temple has 130 active cases of COVID-19, including 124 among students and six among employees, as of April 1, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded 55 new cases of COVID-19 this week and 75 new cases during the week of March 21, The Temple News reported.

Temple has averaged 125 active COVID-19 cases during the past seven days as of April 1, The Temple News reported.

Twenty-six students living in university housing have tested positive for COVID-19, The Temple News reported.

Temple administered 6,331 tests this week and 7,322 tests the week prior, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded a 0.87 percent positivity rate among those tested this week, down from a rate of 1.02 percent last week, The Temple News reported.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 362 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 533 on March 23.

The city averaged 476 new cases per day from March 16 to March 30, according to city data.

The city averaged 395 new cases per day from March 9 to March 23, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 4,922 positive cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 130,974 cases of COVID-19 and 3,282 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

As of April 1, more than 533,000 people in Philadelphia are partially vaccinated and 278,800 people are fully vaccinated, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Philadelphia will begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1C, including sanitation workers, utility workers, postage and package delivery workers and maintenance and janitorial staff, on Monday, The Temple News reported.