Top 10 News stories of 2022

From a consequential midterm election to campus safety initiatives, here are the most impactful stories from 2022.

For the past 12 months, the Temple University community has been impacted by increased gun violence on and near Main Campus, campus safety changes, a consequential midterm election and the fight for human rights both in North Central and abroad.

The Temple News has compiled a list of 10 stories signifying important university events in 2022:

1. The Big Scheme: How the Fox School of Business used rankings to intentionally deceive the public

By Jack Danz and Amelia Winger

The Temple News broke down how Moshe Porat’s scheme to misreport data to rankings surveys unfolded. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

After Moshe Porat, former dean of the Fox School of Business, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison in March for conspiracy and wire fraud, The Temple News broke down how Porat’s scheme to misreport data to rankings surveys unfolded. Since at least 2014, Fox administrators provided rankings surveys with false data in an effort to improve the appearance of the school’s graduate programs and used their improved standing to increase fundraising and recruiting.

2. Biden, Obama join forces at The Liacouras Center to support Fetterman, Shapiro

By Lawrence Ukenye

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama urged attendees to cast ballots for Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, President Joe Biden was joined by former President Barack Obama, and other Pennsylvania Democratic party leaders, at The Liacouras Center to campaign for Lt. Gov. and U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Attorney General and Gov.-elect- Josh Shapiro. Biden and Obama emphasized voter turnout and the importance of protecting democracy.

3. What to know from Temple’s Violence Reduction Task Force report

By Fallon Roth

Temple University’s Violence Reduction Task Force focused on examining existing violence reduction measures at Temple. FILE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

After the fatal shooting of a Temple student in November 2021, the university convened a task force on violence reduction, among other initiatives, that released a report of their findings this past November. The task force created a list of recommendations focused on communication, improving existing efforts, fostering community engagement and evaluating and funding violence reduction efforts.

4. Temple hosts peace gathering for Ukrainian community

By Fallon Roth

More than one hundred people came to listen to Ukrainian and Ukrainian-American students who spoke in support of the Ukrainian community at the Bell Tower on March 10. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the Temple community, including students and administrators, hosted a gathering at the Bell Tower in support of the Ukrainian community. Ukrainian students, as well as university leaders, spoke at the event about how the war impacted them and their loved ones. Students also sold pierogies and bracelets and had QR codes to raise money and provide resources for Ukrainians.

5. A human right: Residents struggle to find quality food

By Natalie Kerr

Shoppers browse produce near the front of the store at the Fresh Grocer at Sullivan Progress Plaza on Feb. 21. | AMBER RITSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In February, The Temple News spoke with local residents and experts about hardships in accessing quality food in North Philadelphia. Main Campus’ area, and North Philadelphia as a whole, is a food desert, meaning the community lacks nutritious or affordable food, impacting residents’ physical and financial well-being. Inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic also caused a spike in local food prices.

6. Poll: Most students feel Temple is not doing enough to keep them safe

By Rachel Townsend

After three home invasions, nearly 45 percent of Temple students said they feel unsafe being off campus. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Temple News surveyed approximately 470 students about the university’s campus safety response. Eighty-nine percent of students answered “no” when asked if they feel Temple is doing enough to protect its students while 11 percent responded “yes.” Approximately 50 percent of student respondents said they have considered transferring because of their safety concerns. The poll was also cited in a December Philadelphia Magazine opinion article.

7. Temple celebrates Jason Wingard’s inauguration

By Fallon Roth

Jason Wingard was officially inaugurated as Temple’s 12th president Friday. He is the first Black president in the university’s 137-year history. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In September, the Temple community celebrated the inauguration of Jason Wingard as Temple’s 12th president and the first Black president in university history. The inauguration was hosted by Tamron Hall, a television host and 1992 broadcast journalism alumna, and featured speeches from family and university leaders. United States Sen. Cory Booker, a longtime friend of Wingard’s, delivered the event’s keynote speech.

8. How Temple alum, students cope with student debt

By Fallon Roth

Natalie Elias, a senior engineering technology major, stands in her cap and gown on Polett Walk on April 24. | GRACIE HEIM / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Amid nationwide calls throughout 2022 for President Joe Biden to cancel student debt, The Temple News spoke with alumni and graduating seniors from the Class of 2022 about how student debt cancellation and the federal moratorium on student debt had impacted their lives. Alumni expressed anxiety about their future and how to balance their life goals with accumulating debt.

9. TUGSA votes to authorize strike

By Devon Russell

Ninety-nine percent of TUGSA members voted to authorize a strike. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In November, 99 percent of Temple University Graduate Students Association’s members voted to authorize a strike, meaning union leadership can call a strike if their demands are not met. TUGSA and Temple had been negotiating since TUGSA members’ contracts expired in February 2022. TUGSA wants the university to increase their wages, invest in classrooms and extend maternity and paternity leave.

10. Temple loosens masking and testing requirements for fall semester

By Maddie Sterner

Temple University will allow for optional masking in all non-health care settings. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS.

Temple students and employees experienced the most relaxed COVID-19 guidelines during the Fall 2022 semester, as masks were optional in indoor and outdoor, non-health care spaces. Temple still required all students, faculty and staff to receive their primary vaccination against COVID-19, except for those with an exemption.