Top 10 Features stories of 2022

From reflecting on Bob Saget’s legacy to student support for Ukrainian refugees, here are some of the most memorable Features stories from this past year.

Throughout 2022, Temple University students continued to find their footing in the early stages of a post-pandemic, yet still politically tumultuous world. Some took active roles by being engaged in their local communities after distant events shook the world, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the death of Mahsa Amini.

Despite the changing world students found themselves in, they were still able to enjoy more of a return to normalcy by cheering alongside one another at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies reached the World Series or packing The Liacouras Center to see Jack Harlow and Swae Lee perform at Owlchella.

Here are the top 10 Features stories from this past year.

1. Temple students, professors fearful following the reversal of Roe v. Wade

By Julia Merola, Fallon Roth and Suki Ortega

Protesters gather outside of the United States Supreme Court Building on Sept. 27, 2018. | WIKIMEDIA / COURTESY

The Temple community was shocked and nervous following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decades-old ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. The ruling put additional pressure on Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial and Senate races as candidates used their campaigns to solidify their stances on the issue prior to the November election.

2. Temple community reflects on Bob Saget’s legacy

By Rosie Leonard, Samantha Sullivan and Eden MacDougall

Bob Saget, who graduated from Klein College of Media and Communication in 1978, signs a copy of The Temple News during an interview with Jesse North in Sept. 2006. | JESSE NORTH / COURTESY

The Temple community mourned the death of actor, comedian and alumnus Bob Saget. Saget, a 1978 graduate of the Klein College of Media and Communication, starred in the famed sitcom, “Full House,” earning him the nickname “America’s Dad”.

3. Temple Army ROTC cadets pursue military service amid U.S. recruiting declines

By Lawrence Ukenye

U.S. Army Under Secretary Patrick Murphy, speaks after a training session for Temple’s ROTC program Sept. 23 while he was in Philadelphia. SHEFA AHSAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Despite the U.S. military struggling to recruit new soldiers, Temple’s Army ROTC continues to consistently recruit cadets who are looking to pursue careers in service after graduation. Some students balance the physical demands of the program with academics, extracurricular activities and the traditional college experience.

4. Temple law students support Ukrainian refugees

By Rosie Leonard

In orange vests, Janita Hogan (left), a senior scientist at Merck and Joseph Hogan, a student in Temple’s juris doctor law program, work at the volunteer table by the Polish border crossing on March 8. | PATRICK LONG / COURTESY

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Joe Hogan and Patrick Long, students in Temple’s Beasley School of Law traveled to Warsaw, Poland, to volunteer with organizations helping those fleeing the invasion. They both raised roughly $25,000 in donations since returning to Philadelphia.

5. Jack Harlow ignites Liacouras Center crowd at Owlchella

By Rosie Leonard and Samantha Sullivan

Rapper Jack Harlow performs during Owlchella at the Liacouras Center on April 21. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Main Campus Program Board hosted their Owlchella concert event at The Liacouras Center for the first time since 2019. Students waited in line for hours to ultimately sing and dance along to rap stars Jack Harlow and Swae Lee who headlined the event.

6. “Women, Life, Freedom”: Vigil for Iranian protesters held at the Bell Tower

By Sarah Frasca

Temple students gather at a vigil in memory of protesters who died in Iran. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple students held a vigil at the Bell Tower following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in the custody of the country’s morality police for “improperly” wearing a hijab. Those in attendance urged the Temple community to support the Iranian community on social media and emphasized the need for lawmakers to help protesters struggling in Iran.

7. Senior unionizes South Philadelphia Starbucks

By Eden MacDougall

Maddie Levans, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks on 9th Street near South, looks into the lobby from the bar. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Maddie Levans, a senior political science major, helped file a petition with the National Board of Labor Relations to unionize her Starbucks store located at 9th Street near South. Her desire to unionize grew out of disagreement with her boss after she called out sick due to contracting COVID-19.

8. Students react to Phillies advancing to World Series

By Samuel O’Neal

COURTESY / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

On Oct. 23, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Although the Phillies were later defeated by the Houston Astros, fans enjoyed watching the team’s run and even took to the streets to celebrate outside of City Hall after the team defeated the Padres.

9. “Sole Surgeon” keeps local residents’ shoes fresh

By Lawrence Ukenye

Cory Matthews, a freshman business management major, cleans a pair of Chanel sneakers in his dorm room at Hardwick Hall on Feb. 16. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

As part of The Temple News’ Small Business Guide, Cory Matthews, a freshman business management major, highlighted his “Sole Surgeon” sneaker-cleaning business. Matthews was inspired by wanting to have a successful Black-owned business and uses his skills to give back to youth in his community.

10. “Frozen in Time”: Couple reflects on how journalism sparked their relationship

By Rosie Leonard

Lew Serviss (left), a 1977 journalism alumnus and former staff editor at The Temple News, types at his desk in the newsroom. Naomi Serviss (right), a 1977 English and journalism alumna, who met Lew while working at The Temple News, poses for a photo in front of her now husband’s desk in the Temple News Office in the 1970s. | LEW SERVISS / COURTESY

On Valentine’s Day, The Temple News spoke to some of the publication’s alumni to discuss how they met and ultimately fell in love. Naomi and Lew Serviss, both former editors at The Temple News in the 1970s, met at Temple and went on to get married while pursuing careers at The New York Times and in entertainment reporting.