Top 10 Features stories of 2022

Throughout 2022, Temple University students continued to find their footing in the early stages of a post-pandemic, yet still politically tumultuous world. Some took active roles by being engaged in their local communities after distant events shook the world, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the death of Mahsa Amini.
Despite the changing world students found themselves in, they were still able to enjoy more of a return to normalcy by cheering alongside one another at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies reached the World Series or packing The Liacouras Center to see Jack Harlow and Swae Lee perform at Owlchella.
Here are the top 10 Features stories from this past year.
1. Temple students, professors fearful following the reversal of Roe v. Wade
By Julia Merola, Fallon Roth and Suki Ortega
The Temple community was shocked and nervous following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decades-old ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. The ruling put additional pressure on Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial and Senate races as candidates used their campaigns to solidify their stances on the issue prior to the November election.
2. Temple community reflects on Bob Saget’s legacy
By Rosie Leonard, Samantha Sullivan and Eden MacDougall
The Temple community mourned the death of actor, comedian and alumnus Bob Saget. Saget, a 1978 graduate of the Klein College of Media and Communication, starred in the famed sitcom, “Full House,” earning him the nickname “America’s Dad”.
3. Temple Army ROTC cadets pursue military service amid U.S. recruiting declines
By Lawrence Ukenye
Despite the U.S. military struggling to recruit new soldiers, Temple’s Army ROTC continues to consistently recruit cadets who are looking to pursue careers in service after graduation. Some students balance the physical demands of the program with academics, extracurricular activities and the traditional college experience.
4. Temple law students support Ukrainian refugees
By Rosie Leonard
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Joe Hogan and Patrick Long, students in Temple’s Beasley School of Law traveled to Warsaw, Poland, to volunteer with organizations helping those fleeing the invasion. They both raised roughly $25,000 in donations since returning to Philadelphia.
5. Jack Harlow ignites Liacouras Center crowd at Owlchella
By Rosie Leonard and Samantha Sullivan
The Main Campus Program Board hosted their Owlchella concert event at The Liacouras Center for the first time since 2019. Students waited in line for hours to ultimately sing and dance along to rap stars Jack Harlow and Swae Lee who headlined the event.
6. “Women, Life, Freedom”: Vigil for Iranian protesters held at the Bell Tower
By Sarah Frasca
Temple students held a vigil at the Bell Tower following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in the custody of the country’s morality police for “improperly” wearing a hijab. Those in attendance urged the Temple community to support the Iranian community on social media and emphasized the need for lawmakers to help protesters struggling in Iran.
7. Senior unionizes South Philadelphia Starbucks
By Eden MacDougall
Maddie Levans, a senior political science major, helped file a petition with the National Board of Labor Relations to unionize her Starbucks store located at 9th Street near South. Her desire to unionize grew out of disagreement with her boss after she called out sick due to contracting COVID-19.
8. Students react to Phillies advancing to World Series
By Samuel O’Neal
On Oct. 23, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Although the Phillies were later defeated by the Houston Astros, fans enjoyed watching the team’s run and even took to the streets to celebrate outside of City Hall after the team defeated the Padres.
9. “Sole Surgeon” keeps local residents’ shoes fresh
By Lawrence Ukenye
As part of The Temple News’ Small Business Guide, Cory Matthews, a freshman business management major, highlighted his “Sole Surgeon” sneaker-cleaning business. Matthews was inspired by wanting to have a successful Black-owned business and uses his skills to give back to youth in his community.
10. “Frozen in Time”: Couple reflects on how journalism sparked their relationship
By Rosie Leonard
On Valentine’s Day, The Temple News spoke to some of the publication’s alumni to discuss how they met and ultimately fell in love. Naomi and Lew Serviss, both former editors at The Temple News in the 1970s, met at Temple and went on to get married while pursuing careers at The New York Times and in entertainment reporting.
Be the first to comment