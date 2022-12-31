Top 10 Sports stories of 2022

1. Basketball to fashion, guard builds “Battle Tested”
By Isabella DiAmore
In April, Temple Men’s Basketball guard Khalif Battle launched his own t-shirt line, “Battle Tested,” in one of the first Name, Image and Likeness deals signed by a Temple athlete. Battle is a recognizable personality on campus due to his social media and on-court presence and used his fashion sense to create the brand.
2. A rivalry in decline: Does anyone still care about the Big 5?
By Samuel O’Neal
On Nov. 30, The Palestra hosted its first doubleheader for Big 5 schools since 2016. Temple secured its share of the Big 5 title on Dec. 6, but the once prestigious accolade now means little because of recent lackluster fan attendance. This begs the question — does anyone still care about Big 5 basketball?
3. A story of recovery: Khalif Battle’s comeback
By Nick Gangewere
Battle broke his fifth metatarsal on Dec. 1, 2021 and missed the remainder of the 2021-22 season. However, Battle returned to the floor this season with vengeance, working through mental and physical pain. Battle’s perseverance throughout the offseason enhanced both his and the team’s confidence.
4. Mathis out as Warner leads Owls to win in debut
By Javon Edmonds
In September, freshman quarterback E.J. Warner made his first appearance for Temple Football. Warner replaced former starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis and went on to keep the starting job for the remainder of the season. Warner’s performance in the Owls win against Lafayette College served as a precursor for his steady play throughout the rest of the season.
5. Group brings mental health awareness to Temple athletes
By Nick Gangewere
With mental health becoming an increasingly prevalent topic among student athletes, sophomore soccer player Natalie Demasi introduced a Temple chapter of Morgan’s Message, a non-profit organization that supports collegiate athletes dealing with mental struggles. The group brings together Temple athletes for weekly meetings and social media campaigns.
6. Temple alum strives to increase student engagement
By Christopher Duong
Katie Colbridge Ganzelli, 2016 sport and recreation management alumna and marketing coordinator for on-campus initiatives, is hoping to increase student turnout for Temple Athletics events by promoting events for fan engagement. She is utilizing her experiences as a student to do so, bringing new initiatives like creative theme games and giveaways to increase fandom.
7. Davis becomes Temple’s all-time leading scorer
By Samuel O’Neal
Former Temple Women’s Basketball forward Mia Davis broke the Temple record for all-time points scored on Feb. 2. Davis surpassed the mark of 2,194 points needed and etched herself in the Temple record books.
8. Drayton fills out football staff
By Nick Gangewere
Temple Football head coach Stan Drayton completed coaching hires in January, bringing in completely new offensive, defensive and support coaches. Drayton’s first staff brought a newfound outlook to Temple’s football program built around youth and the return of the team’s “Temple Tuff” moniker The new additions had a variety of experience levels entering Temple, but Drayton united the group under his vision.
9. Johnson plans to reconnect Temple sports fans
By Isabella DiAmore
Arthur Johnson, vice president and director of athletics, hoped to restore a connection between Temple fans and the university’s athletic programs after being hired in October 2021. Johnson is utilizing his more than 25 years of sports management experience in his leadership position at Temple.
10. Big 5 alumni team up for The Basketball Tournament
By Javon Edmonds
Temple had three former players at The Basketball Tournament in August, teaming up with team Big 5. The Big 5 alumni team combined players from Temple, Villanova University, Saint Joseph’s University, La Salle University and the University of Pennsylvania. Temple alumni, like former Temple guard Khalif Wyatt, was the first to be brought onto the squad.
